Pack’s Mannix named to frosh All-America list

University of Nevada freshman wide receiver McLane Mannix has been named to the freshman All-America team, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Monday.

"We could not be more proud of McLane," said Wolf Pack coach Jay Norvell. "He was a huge part of our Air Raid offense this year and we look forward to seeing what he can do in 2018."

The Texas native is the first Wolf Pack player to receive the honor from the FWAA and is just the second freshman All-America honoree in program history. Former running back Chance Krestchmer is the only other freshman All-America selection for the Wolf Pack as he earned the honor in 2001 by the Sporting News.

During his rookie season, Mannix caught 57 passes for 778 yards with six touchdowns and averaged 13.6 yards per catch. His 57 receptions were tied for second among freshmen wide receivers, he was fifth in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns. He produced three 100-yard receiving performances in his freshman season, including a season-high 150 receiving yards at Colorado State. Additionally, Mannix caught a touchdown pass in each of the first three games of his collegiate career.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound freshman out of Midland High School in Texas was a big reason why the Wolf Pack put together the second-best passing offense in the Mountain West in 2017. He is one of three players selected from the Mountain West, along with Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver and San Diego State defensive back Tariq Thompson. Mannix is one of 20 true freshmen to make the list.

The Wolf Pack will play host to the best home schedule in school history in 2018 with the Pac-12's Oregon State coming to Mackay Stadium along with Portland State in non-conference play. Mountain West home games will be against four bowl teams from 2017 in Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State.

Recommended Stories For You

Note: Season ticket deposits are being accepted now for the 2018 season. Call 775-348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com for more information.