Pack’s Adams runs strong steeplechase at NCAA prelim

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK & FIELD

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams ran a personal record time of 10:16.22 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last Friday night during the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium. The performance enabled Adams to move into the top three on the Wolf Pack's all-time list for the event. Competing in the second heat, the junior finished 25th in an elite field led by defending NCAA steeplechase champion Allie Ostrander of Boise State, who ran 9:40.20. "That was a gutsy, gutsy race," assistant coach Kirk Elias told the Nevadawolfpack.com website. "Lindsey really took it up a notch and put herself in the thick of things for most of that race." Adams paced herself early and worked through the pack over the 1.8-mile distance. "I knew from conference that people start slowing down in those laps," Adams told Nevadawolfpack.com, referring to her experience at the Mountain West Championships two weeks before. "I just knew I had to be patient. That was my goal in the race, just be patient." For her effort, Adams was named as Nevada's Bradley, Drendel & Jeanney Athlete of the Week.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster was selected as a first-team catcher on the all-Mountain West Conference list. The junior hit .378 to rank third during the conference regular season, scored 21 runs, hit six doubles, one triple and four home runs. His .457 on-base percentage ranked fourth in the conference and his .622 slugging percentage ranked fifth.

SOFTBALL

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson this week announced her decision to play Division I softball at Northern Colorado University in Greeley, Colorado. On Tuesday, Robinson was named as a first-team outfielder on the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 all-Midwest Region team after a sophomore season in which she led the team in hits (50), RBI (41) and home runs (16).

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.