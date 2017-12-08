Pack to host ‘When I Grow Up’ women’s basketball game

For a sixth consecutive year, the University of Nevada women's basketball team will host the 'When I Grow Up' game, scheduled for Tuesday against Stanislaus State.

The game, which is free for anyone in attendance, tips off at 11 a.m. at Lawlor Events Center and is expected to draw nearly 5,000 students from the neighboring Washoe County School District. The previous five 'When I Grow Up' games have brought in an average of 3,532 fans, including a 'When I Grow Up' record of 4,801 last year.

The event continues to be made possible by the Nell J. Redfield Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Reno that has been actively involved in many areas of the community for a number of years. This year the Redfield Foundation donated money for all of the school buses and charter buses used to transport the students to and from Lawlor Events Center. Washoe County School District's involvement is also a big part of helping this event run.

"This is a fantastic event to showcase our university to the future of our community," said Nevada coach Amanda Levens, whose team is currently 4-4 on the season. "Through the generous support of the Redfield Foundation, thousands of kids in our community will be exposed to the possibilities of the amazing things they can study and do in college. We appreciate the support of the Redfield Foundation to make this event possible and for the tremendous, positive impact it has on our young people."

Many of the academic areas at the University of Nevada will be on hand as well with tables set up to provide college information to students. On hand from Nevada will be the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources, the College of Business, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Liberal Arts, the College of Science, the Division of Health Sciences, and the Reynolds School of Journalism.

Parking for the event will be free on the top level of the West Stadium Parking Garage.