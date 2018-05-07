Pack footballcoach slated for May 15‘caravan’ visit

Second-year University of Nevada football coach Jay Norvell is scheduled to appear at the Carson Valley Inn on May 15 as part of the statewide Wolf Pack Caravan tour.

Norvell will meet with fans during his visit to Minden from 6-7 p.m., at which time he will discuss the Wolf Pack's 2018 outlook.

The cost for the Tuesday night event at the Carson Valley Inn will be free and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Norvell will talk about his new staff members and student-athletes during the caravan tours. He will be joined, as schedules permit, by other Wolf Pack coaches.

The first stop is this Tuesday from 6-7 at the Old Post Office in Fallon (90 N. Maine St.). Norvell will travel to Las Vegas to meet with Wolf Pack fans from Southern Nevada on May 12 on the UNLV campus. He will participate in a pregame tailgate at noon before the Wolf Pack-Rebels baseball game at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and includes the tailgate and a game ticket.

The final Wolf Pack Caravan will be held on May 18 at Somersett Country Club in Reno. Fans will have an opportunity to join Norvell and other members of the coaching staff for a round of golf starting at 1 p.m. To sign up for a round of golf, call Stuart Smith at 775-787-1800, ext. 105. Norvell and his coaching staff will also meet with fans from 6-7 p.m. in the Somersett clubhouse.