Overton running on to Jamestown

He may not have been a big player statistically, Jack Overton was a valuable contributor for the Douglas High football team last fall. And on Wednesday afternoon, the 5-10, 170-pound senior took a step toward his goal to play some more football when he signed a letter-of-intent with the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

"I'm ecstatic," Overton said after his signing ceremony before friends, family and coaches in the high school commons. "It's always been my dream to play college ball, ever since I was in (Pop Warner) Mity Mites."

Overton, who started all 10 games for the Tigers as a slot receiver in 2017, will join teammate and longtime friend Cody Freitas at Jamestown. Freitas, a lineman, signed his college letter in January.

"Cody and I have known each other since we were 8 so it's going to be nice to be able to go up there together," Overton said.

“I think this is a good opportunity. Jamestown has been active in recruiting down here and given those kids an opportunity to play.”



Two other Douglas graduates, Garrett Tenney and Andrew Jensen, have played for Jamestown in the past eight years.

"I think this is a good opportunity," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto said. "Jamestown has been active in recruiting down here and given those kids an opportunity to play."

A renewed commitment during the spring and summer last year boosted Overton to a starting role for the Tigers to start the 2017 season, the coach added.

"He decided to commit himself his senior year to being an important part of the team," Monfiletto said. "I thought he went out there and was a great teammate, worked extremely hard and I think he stepped up and had a very productive season."

Overton's role as H-back included play as a receiver, running back on the fly sweep and blocking on the edge. He was the team's second leading receiver with 23 receptions for 252 yards (11.0 yard average), and over the final five games, he caught 16 balls for 136 yards.

Overton scored two touchdowns on the season, both in key situations shortly before halftime. One of those was a 36-yard scoring pass he caught from quarterback Hunter Hickey in a 30-24 win at North Valleys.

In addition, Overton was the team's fourth leading rusher with 73 yards on 23 carries (3.2 yard average).

Looking ahead to his role with the NAIA Jamestown Jimmies, Overton said he was recruited for his athleticism as a utility player to provide depth on offense or defense.

""I might play a little bit of corner and on special teams," he said. "Eventually, I hope to have an opportunity to play running back. But right now, it's a building process."