Opening day of 2020 fishing is less than a week away

Hello fellow anglers, We are just a few days away from the Topaz opener on Jan. 1. From the closure 3 months ago to this date. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has planted 51,000 pounds of trout, which is approximately 17,800 individual trout.

As a note, the NDOW planted Eagle Lake, Triploid and the Tahoe strain. I would have to say, if you don’t catch a fish on opening day. It might be time to look for a new sport. With all the trout in the lake with the additional poundage that has been added, fishing should be pretty good. It looks as thought mother nature will be cooperating with us a little better this year. Low temps are expected in the 20s and getting up to the high 40s. To some that may be a little cold. For those brave anglers that join us there last year. It will be almost a spring like day. Last year the morning low on opening day was 9 degrees when we finally got out on the lake.

With all of the fish in the lake, some may attempt to take over their limit; I highly recommend not doing that. Both California and Nevada game wardens will be out checking for licenses, and checking angers daily catches as well as boaters safety.

You know some things never change, and I hope they never do. Unlike the amount of bowl games they have on TV. When I started coming to the Topaz opener, there were 6 bowl games, now there are 40. To me there is only one Topaz opener and that will always be on Jan. 1 of every year. no matter if the season regulations change or not.

Remember to check your fishing license, Nevada licenses are valid for one year from date of purchase. A California license is valid for a calendar year. You may use a valid fishing license from either state while fishing Topaz Lake. As you may have read in past reports. The Topaz Lodge will not be holding its annual fishing derby this year. There was an issue of being able to obtain top quality trophy sized trout to plant this year. I was told that the derby may continue in 2021. For those not going to Topaz Lake, here is a small report of other lake sin our area.

LAKE TAHOE: The fishing has been good and expecting to get better. I have caught my biggest mackinaw and browns between December and the end of January. If your not familiar with the lake, I recommend to go out with a professional guide. It will not only be a fun trip, but educational as well. For more information call Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters at 530-544-6552.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake has started to freeze. I have strict rule of no less then 8 inches of ice before I venture out. That gives a large lake time to be more structurally sound and safer. But always use caution on any frozen body of water. There is never a guarantee of safety. I will be checking the upper lakes and let you know when the lakes have a minimum of 8 inches.

RED LAKE: Lake has started to freeze over and will let you know when I have a confirmed report of a minimum of 8 inches.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake level is still up. Fishing has been fair. There are still a lot of big trout in the lake. This time of year is best for expecting large fish to bite. The dirt road has gotten a little muddy, but passable. The paved road can hide some slick areas. Many part of the road do not see the sun until spring. Take is slow in those shaded areas.

If you see a person not following any of the state fishing regulations such as, over limits, snagging or using to many poles with out a second rod stamp. Look on the back of your fishing license. You will find the phone numbers to Operation Game Thief for Nevada and Cal-Tip for California. People that violate these regulations are basically stealing from you, the honest angler.

I hope to see you on Topaz Lake on Jan. 1. When the ice conditions change, we will be doing some ice fishing this year in early to mid January. If you get a picture of your catch, send it to sports@recordcourier.com. Good fishin’ tight lines in the new year.