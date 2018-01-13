Opening day a success at Topaz

Hello, fellow anglers. Welcome to the new year, and may it bring you tighter lines.

I can truly say that the Topaz Lake Fishing Derby is off to a very good start. On opening day, there were plenty of anglers enjoying a fair weather day, whether it was from shore or from boat. Most anglers were very successful.

I had the pleasure of fishing with Mike and Tom Blotter. We were on the lake at 6 a.m. with our lines in the water right at the precise moment of opening day. We covered the lake at a variety of depths. By 3:30 p.m. we had caught and released 40 trout and kept four in the 2.5- to 3-pound class. As we weighed in, I ran into one of my friends, Ken Oberson. I showed him our catch and he told me he had only caught a couple. But I must say, one of his trout was equal to a few of ours. Ken was fishing with power bait and caught a nice 7.2-pound rainbow trout from shore. I checked in at the general store and found there were a few other large trout that were weighed in that day. The largest was from fellow angler Dustin Parker of Gardnerville. As of this week, Dustin holds first-place in the derby for the largest trout at 9.4 pounds. I ventured back out a few days later with another friend, Jerry Dow from Reno. We trolled the lake with an assortment of lures and caught and released 20 trout. A few of those fish were probably in the 2-pound class, but I try to play by a rule of 18 inches or larger. We plan on a few more days out this weekend and hope for a larger catch.

LAKE TAHOE: This time of year is the best time for larger mackinaws. Fishing from the Camp Richardson area to Emerald Bay with No. 11 to a Magnum Rapala in 20 to 60 feet of water around the rocky areas. Cave Rock to Logan Shoals has also been a productive area. If you want quantity of macks I would fish the Tahoe Shelf area off of Tahoe City to Carnelian Bay. The best results have been with a dodger or a flasher with a 12- to 16-inch leader and a live minnow. Start in the 150-foot depth range and move out to 220 feet as the sun rises.

CAPLES LAKE: A few anglers have been up ice fishing on the lake recently. Josh Otto said he fished for three hours without a bite. I have not received any reports on the thickness of the ice. But as of last week, there were a few spots of thin ice reported from travelers going by the lake. Always use caution. Caples Lake Resort is due to open in May.

RED LAKE: Last report was 8 inches of ice and the fishing was good. Most anglers were using nightcrawlers for small rainbows and browns. Josh Otto reported that after he left Caples Lake last week he fished on Red for while and caught five brown trout. Josh caught three on a jig and two were caught on tan power bait. Many people would think to go out farther for deeper water. Most of the fish caught on Red Lake are caught within 10 to 40 feet from the shore.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: Fishing has been fair for shore anglers using green Gulp. Inflated nightcrawlers are also productive. The lake level is still up and the water is pretty much weed free. The lake holds rainbow, cutthroat and brown trout. The campground and boat ramp remain closed. For those who want to launch a small boat, you can use the unimproved ramp on the opposite side by the dam. The paved and dirt roads off Diamond Valley are open.

TOPAZ LAKE: The lake level is up and just a couple feet from being full. There is some debris on the lake, so boaters should use caution. Due to high water, the shore access is limited around the lake. The larger fish caught last week were mainly from shore with Powerbait. Trollers have been using Rapalas or spoons. Many have been using a small flasher and half of a crawler 18 inches behind the blades. Both methods have been productive. The Douglas County ramp is open as well as the Topaz Landing Marina. Call 266-3550 for more information. They offer boat rentals and RV camping.

TOPAZ LODGE DERBY: For the first week of the derby, 100 trout were weighed in over 2 pounds. There were five tagged fish brought in. Remember that each tagged trout brought in, no matter what the weight, is worth $100. Week one results: First-place is Dustin Parker with a tagged 9.4-pound 24½-inch trout; tied for second place are Mark Johnson and Ed Stockton with a 7.3-pound, 25-inch rainbow. I also received a picture of Zaira Gonzoliz from Bridgeport, Calif., with a tagged 4.8-pound rainbow. For information, you can call the Topaz Lodge General Store at 266-3337.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. I hope to see you on the waters. If you have a photo of your catch send it to dprice@recordcourier.com or if you have a report or a question in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Good fishin' and tight lines.