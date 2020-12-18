Northcutt to continue softball career at Bethel College

RENO – Anyone who is close to Douglas High’s Anna Northcutt has an endless stream of compliments when talking about the senior Tiger.

Resilient, positive and vibrant were used repeatedly by the people closest to her Sunday afternoon.

Northcutt put ink to paper at the Northern Nevada Baseball Club in Reno Sunday afternoon to finalize a long-time goal of hers.

“I always wanted to play softball in college,” said Northcutt. “It was a really good find and it’s a really good community there.”

Northcutt, who will play outfield when she joins the Threshers, has had a chance to see her future home and meet her soon-to-be coaches.

The outgoing Douglas senior was able to make the trek out to Bethel College in January, prior to the pandemic.

“Personally, I worked every single day. I have a hitting coach and he sent workouts. I swim too,” said Northcutt. “It wasn’t hard for me to stay motivated because I knew it would all pay off eventually.”

Swimming has been one of Northcutt’s main ways of staying in shape and keeping her cardio up, along with running through her neighborhood.

In two games with the Tigers her junior year, Northcutt went 2-for-3 at the dish with a walk before the season was called off due to the pandemic.

Though her senior season is still scheduled to be six weeks long, starting in early April, Northcutt has been dedicated

“I like to think I’m pretty fast. I like running,” said Northcutt. “I love diving in the outfield. I’ll dive all the time, for anything.

“At the plate also aggressive, sometimes that’s a bad thing,” laughed Northcutt.

Though she will be making a 1,500-mile trek to Kansas prior to next fall, the outgoing Tiger says she’s embraced the support she’s had locally in Northern

Nevada and can’t thank the friends who have been by her side enough.

That caring attitude will be ideal for Northcutt’s off-the-field pursuits, as she says she plans on studying nursing when she gets to Bethel College.

“I know the world needs a lot of nurses right now,” said Northcutt.