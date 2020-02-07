Nine Tiger wrestlers head into day two of the 4A Northern Region wrestling tournament

Douglas High wrestling has nine wrestlers alive after the first day of action at the Class 4A Northern Region wrestling tournament, hosted by Bishop Manogue High School.

Conner Morris is the lone Tiger in the semifinals while the other eight Douglas wrestlers will face do-or-die matches until their final consolation match, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

The top three placewinners of each weight class will head to the 4A state tournament in Las Vegas next Friday and Saturday.

Douglas head coach Jake Fair has his wrestlers focused on their goals. With one day remaining, Fair and company want it to be about each individual with their season on the line.

“We worked really hard. Our focus turned to regionals right after Carson,” said Fair. “The kids worked their butts off so everything they get in this tournament they deserve.

“This is about them. It’s not about team score or anything else. It’s about them. They have to have the internal fortitude to push through some of the tough parts here.”

Below are all the Tigers still alive in the regional tournament at their respective weight classes.

A full recap of Douglas’ showing at the regional tournament will be posted online Saturday afternoon, following the completion of the regional tournament.

For live coverage of Saturday’s final rounds, follow @CarterEckl on Twitter.

Douglas semifinalists

113

Conner Morris – 1-0 with pin

• Morris will face Carson’s Ariel Vega in semifinal

Tigers still alive in consolation

106

Victor Valdez – 1-1 with a first-round pin

• Valdez will face Reed’s Luis Tapia-Gonzalez in consolation quarterfinals

Hunter Morris – 0-1, with two byes

• Morris will face Reno’s Nick McGee in consolation quarterfinals

Should both Valdez and Morris win their two matches, they will face each other in the third place contest for a spot in the state tournament.

113

Romaine Smokey – 2-1 with two pins

• Smokey will face Damonte Ranch’s Tracy Willis in the consolation quarterfinals

120

Vance Hickman – 1-1 with win by forfeit

• Hickman will face Galena’s Logan Obert in consolation quarterfinals

145

Jaxon Nixon – 2-1 with two pins

• Nixon will face Bishop Manogue’s Max Kiker in the consolation quarterfinals

160

William Barkdoll – 1-1 with a win by pin

• Barkdoll will face Bishop Manogue’s Anthony Rosas in consolation quarterfinals

182

Mariano Herrera – 0-1

• Herrera will face Carson’s Anthony Alvarado in the consolation quarterfinals

195

Sam Hurley – 0-1

• Hurley will face the loser of Bernardo Marquez of Hug and David Remer of Carson in the consolation semifinal