NIAA Hall of Fame fete Thursday

Three Northern Nevadans with Carson Valley ties with be recognized on Thursday night when the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame banquet is held in Reno.

Ten individuals will be inducted as the NIAA's 26th Hall of Fame class overall, including Brianne (McGowan) Durfee, David Gelmstedt, Paul Gray, Joe Humasti, Worth Nelson, Richard Peraldo, Steven Ranson, Mark Smith, James Whisman and Bob Bateman.

The induction ceremony starts at 6 p.m. in the Peppermill Resort Casino & Spa's Capri Ballroom with Chris Healy, serving as master of ceremonies.

"The 10 individuals we are inducting have contributed greatly to high school athletics in Nevada as an administrator, athlete, coach, contributor and/or official," said Bart Thompson, NIAA executive director. "They have made a positive impact on the young men and women of our state in some very important ways, and they have helped to make many of their dreams come true."

As for those local ties, Durfee (McGowan) and Gray have family ties to the Valley. Durfee's grandfather, Ron Wilcks, and uncle, Todd Wilcks, are members of Douglas High School's Football Hall of Fame (Todd Wilcks also played football at the University of Nevada). Gray, who played for Carson High's 1975 3A state championship basketball team, is the younger brother of Jerry Gray, a Douglas Basketball Hall of Fame inductee (all-state in 1971). And Bateman was a long-time assistant football coach at Douglas.