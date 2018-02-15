Nevada Hot Shots softball team fifth in Las Vegas tournament

Sparked by some muscle at the plate, the Nevada Hot Shots 18U softball team won five of six games last weekend during the Valentine's Day Blast in Las Vegas.

The Hot Shots slugged eight home runs to win five straight games on the way to a fifth-place finish in their 22-team 18U Gold bracket. They were eliminated on Sunday afternoon with a 6-2 loss against the eventual champion Little Rebels (Henderson).

After going 3-0 in pool play on Saturday, the Hot Shots scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull out an 11-6 win over the Utah Fastpitch Club. Amidori Anderson led off the big rally with a home run to center field then Bailey Walter slugged a three-run blast over the center field fence to break the game open.

Utah had scored once in the seventh to force the game to extra innings.

In their next game, Aubrey Parks slammed a three-run homer in the fourth inning in the Hot Shots' 8-1 win over Reno Heat.

Their run finally came to an end against the Little Rebels. The Hot Shots took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, sparked by singles from Kenzie Brixey, Parks and Anderson, plus Haley Doughty's sacrifice bunt, however, they only managed two more hits over the next five innings.

Recommended Stories For You

On Saturday evening, the Hot Shots erupted to score seven runs in the second and third innings en route to a 16-6 win over the Utah Cruisers. Anderson hit 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, Doughty was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Brixey 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Rylee Retzer 2-for-3 with three RBI and a homer.

Parks delivered a two-out single to drive Brixey home in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Hot Shots a 7-6 walk-off win over the Idaho Racers (Boise). Walter led off the inning with a home run to tie the score.

Parks slugged a grand-slam one inning before to give the Hot Shots a 5-4 lead.

In another game decided on the last play, Hot Shots pitcher Jailene Salciedo caught a fly ball up the middle with two runners aboard for the game-ending out to preserve a 6-5 win over Sudden Impact Gold (Beaumont, Calif.). Sudden Impact had already scored twice, and had another runner thrown out trying to steal home in the inning.

Doughty hit 3-for-3 with two RBI.