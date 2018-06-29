Nevada adding Utah to schedule

University of Nevada head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman continues to fill in the Wolf Pack's difficult non-conference schedule with the addition of Utah for the 2018-19 season. Nevada will play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 29. The Utes join Arizona State and USC as the third Pac-12 opponent the Pack will play this season. Utah will return the game in 2019-20 playing in Reno.

The Pack has already announced non-conference games at USC and a home game with Akron. Neutral site games with Arizona State in Los Angeles and against Grand Canyon in Phoenix are also on the 2018-19 schedule.

Utah posted a 23-12 record last season and went 11-7 in conference play to finish in a tie for third place in the Pac-12.

The Utes reached the championship of the NIT falling to Penn State in the title game last season.

Earlier this month, the Mountain West Conference announced its 2019 conference men's basketball schedule. The 18-game conference schedule is comprised of home-at-home games with eight schools and single games with two MW members. Nevada will play single games at Wyoming and at home against San José State in 2019.

Nevada begins its defense of its MW regular season title at home on Jan. 2 when Utah State comes to Lawlor Events Center. The Pack will host San José State Jan. 9, Air Force Jan. 19 and Colorado State Jan. 23. Four January road contests are Jan. 5 at New Mexico, Jan. 12 at Fresno State, Jan. 16 at Boise State and the first of two meetings with intrastate rival UNLV is slated for Jan. 30 in Las Vegas.

Recommended Stories For You

Seven MW contests will be played in February with four being played at Lawlor Events Center against Boise State Feb. 2, New Mexico Feb. 9, Fresno State Feb. 23 and the second meeting with intrastate rival UNLV on Feb. 27. Road games are at Colorado State Feb. 6, the only meeting of the season with Wyoming is Feb. 16 in Laramie, Wyo. and the final road game of the month is at San Diego State Feb. 20.