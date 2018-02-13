Murray takes silver at state

Douglas High senior Blake Murray fell two points short of his goal to win the 182-pound weight class gold medal on Friday at the NIAA 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Las Vegas.

Murray did leave the Orleans Arena with silver after he dropped a 5-3 decision in the finals against Faith Lutheran junior Connor Bourne, who was the defending champion.

Murray (42-5 season record, 149-30 career) closed the book on his wrestling career at Douglas, which also includes the bronze medal he won at last year's state tournament in the 170-pound weight class. Murray's father, Jon, was also a state runner-up as a senior at Douglas in 1989.

Murray outpointed a pair of state tournament veterans to reach the finals. First, Murray scored a 9-5 decision over Tyler Roper of Centennial, then he took a hard-fought 6-2 victory over Bishop Gorman's Dylan Auschwitz. Roper and Auschwitz were both competing at the state tournament for the third time.

Note: Spanish Springs brought the state 4A team championship back North, winning by a 131-125 margin over Green Valley to end the Gators' streak of six straight titles.