Murray second at tourney

Douglas High wrestler Blake Murray came up two points short in a championship rematch on Saturday and returned home with a silver medal from the 25th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational.

Murray settled for second-place in his 182-pound weight class after he absorbed a hard-fought 7-5 decision against Virgin Valley senior Cresent Crandall in a rematch from the finals of the Sierra Nevada Classic on Dec. 29 in Reno. Murray (31-4 season record) was a 6-4 winner in that previous meeting against Crandall, last year's Nevada 3A state 170-pound champion. Murray was the Tigers' only individual medal winner during a two-day tournament that attracted 29 teams from Nevada and Idaho. Douglas finished 19th as a team.

Murray, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the finals as he pinned three straight opponents. He only needed 49 seconds to dispatch Theron Christensen of Buhl in the semifinals. Christensen was an Idaho 3A state runner-up in 2017.

"Blake wrestled a tough match," Douglas coach Jacob Fair said. "Blake worked the whole six minutes while Crandall was there waiting to counter him each time, and in the end, the points just didn't go Blake's way at the end."

Also for Douglas, Jaden Blanchard (113 pounds) Andrew Williams (132) compiled 2-2 records during the weekend. Both won their first matches before losing to the eventual champions in their respective divisions (Cameron Thompson of Battle Mountain at 113 pounds and Alejandro Casarez of Reed at 132 pounds).

Shane Trivitt also went 2-2 in the 138-pound weight class, with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket. Trivitt posted a 3-1 win over Adam Clapier of Minico (Rupert, Idaho) before he was eliminated by an 11-5 loss to Bishop Manogue's Anthony Rosas. Trivitt also delivered a key win last Wednesday in the Tigers' 32-28 Sierra League dual meet win at Wooster.

Race Coman picked up a win in the consolation bracket before dropping an 8-2 decision in an elimination match against Trivitt and Gabe Wetzel had one win in the 152-pound division.

Minico won the team title by a 256-224 margin over tournament host Spring Creek. Minico is the defending Idaho 4A state champion and Spring Creek is Nevada's defending 3A state champion.

The Tigers travel to Reno today for a 6 p.m. dual meet at Galena and then compete on Friday and Saturday at the 18th annual Vaquero Classic in Fernley.