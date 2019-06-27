Motherway wins Northern Nevada Amateur at Genoa

RENO — Incoming Nevada men’s golf freshman Connor Motherway won the Northern Nevada Amateur this past weekend at Genoa Lakes Golf Course.

Motherway, a local product out of Galena High School, finished the 36-hole event at 6-under par and bested runner-up Keegan Scott by two strokes. Motherway posted rounds of 68 and 70 during his run and was one of just two players in the 46-player field to shoot a round in the 60s. Additionally he was one of just five players to finish the event under par.

Motherway brings a slew of accolades with him to the Wolf Pack, including two Northern Nevada High School Player of the Year honors. Additionally, Motherway has two Northern Nevada Regional Championships under his belt and received three all-state honors. He has competed in events such as the Junior America’s Cup, Hogan Cup and was a Junior World participant. On the junior golf circuit, Motherway captured the individual title at the Junior Tour of Northern California Fall Series I last year.

He joins Cam Kellett and Peyton Callens as newcomers to the program starting this fall.