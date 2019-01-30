Morris’ inside presence helps Douglas beat CHS

Talk about the Sultan of Swat.

Douglas High's 6-9 post player Hunter Morris unofficially had nine blocks against Carson and may have had a triple-double before the night was over. Morris finished with 16 points and definitely was in double figures in rebounds, so if it happens to be he had at least another block for 10 when the official stats are tabulated, Morris would end up with a triple-double.

Morris scored seven of the Tigers' first 11 points to set the tone as Douglas beat Carson, 50-34, on Tuesday at Morse Burley Gym in boys basketball action. Douglas improved to 3-2 in the Sierra League.

"He was great inside," Douglas coach Corey Thacker said. "He posted up and took advantage of what he could. He was a presence inside which was nice to have. In a game like this you've got to come out and play. I thought we came out and played well and set the tone and that's really nice to see."

Douglas jumped out to an 8-0 lead before Nathan Smothers scored two straight baskets to pull Carson to within 8-4. But then Morris converted a three-point play to put the Tigers back up 11-4.

CHS pulled to within 14-9 early in the second quarter when Kaleb Berryman converted a three-point play. But that's when Douglas pretty much took control for good as Christopher Thacker hit a three to give Douglas a 17-9 lead. Cameron Swain then converted a three-point play to put Douglas up 20-11. The Tigers went on to take a 29-14 halftime lead.

Recommended Stories For You

At the end of the first half and beginning of the second half, Douglas went on an 11-0 run to take its biggest lead at 36-14. Thacker hit a three late during the run to make it 34-14.

Joey Summers hit a three to break the run and pull Carson to within 36-17 but that was Summers' first basket of the game. Douglas held Carson's top two players, Summers and freshman Parsa Hadjighasemi, to five points each.

"They took away our two best players," Carson coach Jordan Glover said. "(Coach) Thacker did a good job with Parsa. Parsa became a little flustered."

Glover is admittedly flustered – not with his team but with the results as his Senators are still winless in league.

"It's disappointing the kids play so hard and aren't being rewarded with a win.

"They just give their all for each other every day and they're buying in. Our biggest thing right now is playing for the other guys and sticking together every day going hard at practice. Right now I'm just trying to get them to stick together."

Carson got as close as 13 points when Lucas Vanbrow hit a three to pull the Senators to within 42-29. Glover said he was pleased with the effort of his seniors, Vanbrow and Kahle Good.

"Those two guys, day-in and day-out, bring it to the battle and that's something I really appreciate about them," Glover said.

Swain and Thacker each added eight points for Douglas. Vanbrow and Berryman each scored seven points for Carson.

"We're just going to keep climbing," coach Thacker said. "I know these kids have worked hard every day. I know these kids will put themselves in a good position."

Sierra Lutheran wins

Sierra Lutheran improved to 4-0 in the Western League with a 63-28 win at Excel Christian. The Falcons led 20-9, 36-13 at halftime and 51-20 after three quarters. Logan Schinzing and Hunter Lamprecht each scored 10 points and Thomas Mellum added nine points for the Falcons.

"They played very unselfishly," Sierra Lutheran coach Ben Walther said. "Team defense was active and intense, which allowed us to have quite a few open court baskets. Great win."