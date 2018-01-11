Miners rally past Douglas

Momentum was with the Douglas Tigers midway through the third quarter on Tuesday night.

A 17-1 run to end the third quarter, however, turned the tide and visiting Bishop Manogue went on to post a 57-49 victory at Randy Green Court in the head-to-head Sierra League contest. Manogue (5-2, 12-4) turned a 37-29 deficit into a 46-38 advantage during the pivotal stretch which spanned 3 minutes, 11 seconds in the third quarter. The Miners led by as many as 13 points before Douglas (2-5 league, 4-12 overall) recovered and came back to within five points in the final two minutes.

This game was a much different game from Dec. 2 at Manogue's Wild West Shootout, when the Miners bested the Tigers, 61-34. Then again, it was also reminiscent of a meeting between the two teams on the same court on Jan. 26, 2017 when Douglas raced to an early 25-7 lead before Manogue rallied for a 51-45 win.

The Tigers ended the first half with some momentum and a 26-23 lead, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Austin Clutts and then a pair of free throws in the final minute before halftime by 6-foot-8 junior Hunter Morris. That momentum carried over to the third quarter. Ian Ozolins scored on a layup, assisted by Josh Carillo, then the 6-foot-4 Ozolins converted on a third shot. Jason Gray drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key, assisted by Clutts. Ozolins scored on another layup, this time assisted by Andrew Collins, and Clutts drove the lane for layup as the Tigers surged to a 37-29 lead with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

That's when the Miners dialed up their defense. The result was eight steals over the final four minutes of the quarter. Two of those takeaways came from Josh Rolling, who drove for layups and drew fouls both times, good for back-to-back three-point plays. Then Rolling assisted Colton Frugoli for a 3-pointer that put the Miners back on top, 38-37.

Frugoli, a 6-3 senior, followed with a steal at midcourt that led to a two-hand dunk. Then, after Rolling drew a foul with 21.6 seconds left in the quarter, the Tigers' Carillo was assessed with a technical foul. Frugoli converted both free throws, then took a pass from freshman guard Cort Ballinger and beat the buzzer with a 3-point bomb from the left wing to make it 46-38.

The Miners extended their lead to 51-38 three minutes into the fourth quarter before Douglas staged a rally of its own. Morris completed a three-point play and followed with a layup, both off assists from Clutts, and then Clutts sank a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut Manogue's lead to 51-46 with 2:44 remaining.

Clutts led Douglas with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Collins also scored 11 points, 10 in the first quarter, and Ozolins 10 for the Tigers. As a team, the Tigers shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

Gabe Bansuelo scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Miners, while Frugoli added 14 and Rolling 10. Bansuelo shot 3-for-4 from the free throw line inside the final two minutes.

Douglas is now faced with a key home game tonight against a Damonte Ranch team that is tied for first-place in the Sierra League.

Notes: The game was delayed for more than 20 minutes in the first quarter after Manogue junior forward Ted Hall went down with a knee injury two minutes into the first quarter. Hall was transported to a hospital by ambulance. … Manogue was coming off a championship at the Monta Vista Holiday Tournament in the Bay Area and Douglas off a 2-2 performance at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego. … Douglas won the freshman boys game at Manogue, 60-51. Jon Paul McNamara scored 12 points, Kole Karwoski 10, Soma Baligad eight, Donovan Gransbery seven and Brendyn Hoag six for the Tigers.