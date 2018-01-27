Miners defeat Tigers

Thirty-one turned out to be a big number for the Bishop Manogue Miners in their 71-37 Sierra League boys basketball win against Douglas on Friday night in Reno.

Bansuelo scored 31 points, 27 in the first half, and the Miners scored 31 in the second quarter to break open a close struggle. Douglas (5-7 league, 7-14 overall) only trailed 23-21 in the second quarter, however, the Miners pulled away with a 24-3 run leading up to the intermission.

Manogue (10-2, 17-4) is now riding a nine-game win streak and still holds a two-game lead over Galena in the race for first-place.

Douglas returns to Reno on Tuesday for a key 7 p.m. game at third-place Damonte Ranch. The Tigers celebrate their Winter Homecoming on Friday against Wooster.

In other action on Friday, the Douglas freshmen rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Manogue, 46-37. The Tigers came back from a seven-point deficit with a 20-4 run through the fourth quarter. Tyler Rudd scored 13 points, Dylan Lee 11, Jon Paul McNamara six and Braden Dufloth five for the Tigers.

GIRLS

Recommended Stories For You

Julia McElwee and Kenna Holt combined to score 34 points and six-time defending Sierra League champion Bishop Manogue went on to a 71-45 victory against Douglas.

By winning, Manogue (10-2, 14-7) stretched its league lead to four games over Douglas (6-6, 10-13) and Galena.

In frosh and JV action, Douglas swept to wins over Manogue. The Tigers won the JV game, 49-23, to improve their season record to 19-3. The Douglas frosh squad rolled to a 34-13 win and pushed its record to 20-1.