Minden’s Wyatt Denny in position at Reno Rodeo

Minden’s Wyatt Denny put himself in a position to qualify for the championship round at the Reno Rodeo with a strong ride in bareback riding on Monday at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

Denny, who’s 13th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association world standings, placed second in his second go-round during Monday’s performance, scoring an 80. In his first go-round on Sunday, Denny placed ninth with a 72.

But Monday’s strong performance moved him up in the overall standings with 152 points. With four performances left, Denny has an excellent chance to place in the top 12 and advance to Saturday’s championship round.

Denny’s brother, Grant, will ride in his two go-rounds in bareback riding during Thursday’s and Friday’s performances.

The rodeo concludes Saturday. For information, https://renorodeo.com.