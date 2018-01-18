Millett scores 14 against No. 1 team

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett scored a team-high 14 points on Wednesday night in the Flames' 86-57 conference loss at home against Concordia, ranked No. 1 among NAIA Division II schools.

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick, a 6-foot-10 senior, had four points and three rebounds for the Hornets in their 87-68 Big Sky Conference win against Montana State on Saturday night at The Nest. Herrick shot 2-for-2 from the field. The Big Sky Tournament will be held on Feb. 6-10 in Reno.

