Millett scores 12 for College of St. Mary

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Flames in their 114-56 loss at Concordia on Nov. 29. She also had six points and four rebounds on Wednesday to help the Flames break into the win column by a 58-57 win at home against Doane.

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick shot 2-for-3 from the field and scored four points in four minutes of action Monday night in Sacramento State's 70-54 loss at Saint Mary's in Moraga, Calif.

