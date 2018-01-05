Millett, Hinks see hoops time

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had eight points, four rebounds and two steals for the Flames in their 86-67 loss against host-Menlo at the Peninsula Classic on Saturday night in Atherton, Calif. "I thought we showed a lot of fight this evening," College of Saint Mary coach Jesse Flanagan told the csmflames.com website. "We played a really good team that is a Top 10 team in the country at the NAIA Division 1 level." Millett shot 6-for-8 from the field for 13 points and dished out one assist on Friday in an 89-73 defeat against California-Merced.

DYLAN HINKS — Feather River College (Quincy, Calif.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Hinks, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, has appeared in seven games and converted a pair of 3-pointers so far this season for a Feather River team that stands with an 11-6 overall record and is averaging 79.5 points per game.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.