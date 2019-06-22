Mike Tice 9th annual charity weekend “For the Kids”

The 9th annual charity golf tournament weekend “For the Kids,” hosted by Mike Tice is next weekend.

Tice is former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and more recently, offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders.

Funds raised during the weekend will go toward building a Clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada in the Carson Valley, which is currently located at Pau Wa Lu Middle School.

The weekend-long event includes the second annual Carson Valley Music, Food & Brew Fest sponsored by The Pink House on Friday at TJ’s Corral at the Carson Valley Inn; a concert by Uncle Kracker on Saturday, June 29, also at TJ’s Corral at the Carson Valley Inn; and the annual golf tournament Sunday, June 30, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club in Genoa followed by the barbeque and live auction at TJ’s Corral, all open to the public.

“The Mike Tice Charity Weekend started out as a small ‘Friends of Coach Tice’ weekend getaway to play some golf, gamble and have a good time while giving to the Club,” Katie Leao, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said. “We are so thankful to Coach Tice for his continued support of our organization, and the time and effort he puts into planning this weekend.”

Tickets to individual events during the weekend and all-inclusive packages are available, as well as sponsorship opportunities.

The Pink House, a cheese and charcuterie shop located in Genoa, has stepped up as the headline sponsor for the second year in a row. The Battle Born Youth Football Clinic, open only to Club members, has been sponsored by Baker Hughes, a GE Company, Chicago Mikes Pizza, Raley’s, and Raymond and Brenda Robertson. Mike Pegram, owner of Carson Valley Inn and Casino, is hosting the weekend for the ninth year.

“The event has grown so much over the past several years to include not only friends of Tice coming in from all over the country to support our Club, but also our great community coming out to attend the events, play in the tournament, and getting involved in the planning and sponsoring of the events,” Leao said. “We are one Club serving two communities and this event is in a way the same in concept. One event with locals and out of state friends supporting the kids of Carson Valley.”

For more information or to purchase event tickets, all-inclusive packages, or sponsorships, visit https://www.miketiceforthekids.com/.