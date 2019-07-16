Mike Tice 9th annual Charity Weekend For the Kids raises $200,000

Thanks to the generous support of many Carson Valley residents and businesses, plus a significant donation from Carson Valley Inn owner Mike Pegram, more than $200,000 was raised June 28-30 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, Carson Valley Branch.

The majority of these funds will go toward the building of a new permanent facility for the youth in the Carson Valley.

According to former NFL player and coach Mike Tice, monies were raised in several ways including sponsorships, the Friday night Music/Food/Brewfest, the purchase of foursomes and fun contests associated with the Sunday golf tournament including a live auction, special raffle and direct donations from people across the country and locals.

“This is a great event for a great cause,” said Mike Pegram following the event. “We look forward to seeing the new facility being built for the kids in our community.”

In its nine years this event has raised more than $1.2 million for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada, Carson Valley Branch.