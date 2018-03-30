Meyer honored by conference

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOFTBALL

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer hit four home runs on Sunday to help the Bruins sweep Lewis & Clark, 15-2 and 7-5, during a doubleheader in Portland. The sophomore left fielder homered twice in each game, and in the process, tied the school single-season record with her 10th round-tripper so far in 2018. As of Wednesday, Meyer ranked No. 2 in the nation in home runs among NCAA Division III schools. Both of her home runs in the opener were two-run shots and she finished the day 4-for-8 with seven RBI overall. And for the second straight week, Meyer was named Northwest Conference Position Student-Athlete of the Week.

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson homered over the center field fence to tie the score 1-all in the first inning and ended up 3-for-4 on March 22 in game two of a doubleheader against North Iowa Community College. She was also 1-for-4 with a double in game one for the Tigers in their split of the twin-bill. One week before, the sophomore center fielder was honored as Iowa Community College Athletic Association Division I Softball Player of the Week after hitting 15-for-30 with seven home runs. "Outside of the numbers everyone sees, she is an absolute professional in her approach to the game. I expect her to continue her offensive and defensive production," Tigers coach Garland Shirley told the MCCathletics.com website. "

KYLIE SWAN — Marshalltown Community College, 2017 Douglas graduate: Swan hit 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI for the Tigers in a 13-5 win at home over North Iowa Area Community College on March 22.

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent started and pitched three complete innings on Saturday in the Wolf Pack's 7-6 loss against New Mexico at Hixson Park in Reno. Sargent (3-7 for the season) allowed six runs on six hits with one strikeout and three walks.

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University (Arcata, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Sonnemann hit 1-for-3 for the Lumberjacks in a 5-2 loss against Azusa Pacific on Saturday at the Cal State Stanislaus Tournament of Champions in Turlock, Calif. The senior catcher also threw out a runner attempting to steal second base to end Azusa Pacific's third-inning rally at a time when the score was tied 1-all.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 2-for-3 with one stolen base on Saturday in the Wolf Pack's 5-4 loss against Fresno State at Bob Bennett Stadium. The junior catcher went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the fifth inning, plus he had a stolen base in the series opener on Friday, a 5-1 Wolf Pack win.

HADEN KELLER — Northwest Nazarene University (Nampa, Idaho), 2017 Douglas graduate: Keller hit 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Saturday in game one of a double header at home against Montana State University Billings. Keller's home run to center field was a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.