Men’s club hosts patriotic tournament

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a Patriotic Day tournament on Sunday. This was a four man/guest team shamble tournament with the three best scores counted on each hole. The team members played from the red, white and blue tees as designated on the score cards.

The winning team was Dennis Patterson, Bill Allen, Matthew Budjako and Paul Lockwood.

There was a 3-way tie for second place. These teams were Jesus Rey, Mike Davis, Larry Rutledge and Vickie Rutledge; Jeff Cady, Bruce Sanford, Sandy Martin and Bill Casentini; and Ken Smitreski, David Wittman, Joe Morrison and David Thorne.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Frank Ramirez on Hole 1, Dave Taylor on Hole 17 and Gary Carsten Hole 18.

Carson Valley Fastpitch hosting board elections

Carson Valley Fastpitch will be holding elections for board positions at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, across from Lampe Park.

Anyone interested in filling a board position must submit a letter of intent so that it is received no later than July 20.

Mailing address is Carson Valley Fastpitch, P.O. Box 2142, Minden, NV 89423. Letters may also be emailed to pattisnyder88@aol.com.

Applicants will then be contacted to schedule an interview at the Aug. 5 meeting.

Attendance is mandatory. For information, Patti Snyder at 775-265-6447.

