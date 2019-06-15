MEFIYI Summer Sports Bash set for June 25-26

Summer Sports Camps will offer football and basketball programs during th MEFIYI Summer Sports Bash. Clinics will be led by retired NFL player JoJo Townsell.

Sessions will provide skill and game instruction, speed and agility training and other activities. Both camps will be held at Douglas High School.

Sessions will June 25 and 26. Times and ages will be:

Football — first-eighth grades, 8 to 10 a.m.; basketball — first-eighth grades, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost for both camps is $100 and $50 for one camp. Drop-ins are $25. Registration available at http://www.mefiyi.org. For more information email team@mefiyi.org.

AYSO fall soccer signups

Carson Valley AYSO Region 318 registration for fall soccer is now open.

Visit http://www.cvayso.org to register or for information, or come on any of the following dates for in-person registration. All dates are at the Douglas County Community Center.

Today from noon to 3 p.m. in the CVMC room; Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the ceramics room; and Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the ceramics room.

New Carson Valley AYSO sweatshirts will also be available for sale. If you have never signed up for AYSO before, bring a birth certificate. Interested in coaching or refereeing, contact Tami Anderson at coach@cvayso.org for detailed information. All training is provided and free.

Carson Valley Soccer Club tryouts

The Carson Valley Soccer Club has scheduled its upcoming tryouts. All of the tryouts will be held at Carson Valley Middle School.

The Avalanche, date of birth 2008, The Heat, date of birth 2006-2007, and the Blaze, date of birth 2003-2004, will hold tryouts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The Wolfpack, date of birth 2006, and a new team being formed, date of birth 2009-2010, will hold tryouts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information, contact carsonvalleysoccer@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.