MEFIYI Summer Sports Bash postponed

The MEFIYI Summer Sports Bash football and basketball camps scheduled for June 25 and 26 have been postponed due to the fact the Douglas High football field is being resurfaced. It’s hoped the camps will be rescheduled in mid to late July.

Jesus Rey wins CVMC Tournament

Flight A of the Tip, Tuck, Tough U.S. Open Tournament held by the Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club on Sunday was won by Jesus Rey with a net score of 67, followed by Neil Notley with 68 and James Howard with 70.

Flight B was won by Fred Coons with 66 ahead of David Morris with 69 and Bob Buker with 68. Kris Coons won Flight C followed by Mel Ness with 67 and Bud Dick with 69.

The holes in this tournament were placed in especially difficult positions on the greens. The closest to the pin contest was won by Nick Sutter on Hole No. 1, Marc Menezes on Hole No. 17 and Bill King on Hole No. 18.

Carson Valley Fastpitch hosting board elections

Carson Valley Fastpitch will be holding elections for board positions at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, across from Lampe Park.

Anyone interested in filling a board position must submit a letter of intent so that it is received by no later than July 20.

Mailing address is Carson Valley Fastpitch, P.O. Box 2142, Minden, NV 89423. Letters may also be emailed to pattisnyder88@aol.com.

Applicants will then be contacted to schedule an interview at the Aug. 5 meeting.

Attendance is mandatory. For more information, Patti Snyder at 775-265-6447.