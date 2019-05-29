MEFIYI celebrates Molly Youth Award winners

Seniors honored with Molly Youth Awards.

Courtesy

The 15th Annual Molly Youth Awards honors outstanding Douglas County student athletes and celebrates the memory of Douglas High School student athlete Molly Lahlum. Forty award winners were recognized for their combined excellence in academic achievement, athletic participation and community service.

The event was hosted by the Carson Valley Inn and presented by MEFIYI (Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc.) staff JoJo and Suzi Townsell and advisory members Mike McLaughlin, Alicia Main, John Collins, Christy Nolting and Laura Bridwell. Douglas High School junior student athlete Oliva Johnson and sophomore student athlete Cameron Swain again all 2019 honorees.

Three $1,000 George and Josie Graham Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Douglas High School seniors Dominique Alexander attending University of Nevada, Jordan Smith who will be playing soccer at Cal State East Bay University and twin brother Jack Smith who will enroll at University of Nevada.

MEFIYI recognized The E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert R. Banks Foundation, Professional Athletes Foundation, NFL Foundation, Heavenly-Vail Resorts, Inc. and Tamarack Junction for their continued support of our Northern Nevada student-athletes.

Special thanks to Mary Lahlum and the Lahlum Family, our event sponsors Carson Valley Inn, RAMAC Industries and The Record-Courier who make the Molly Youth Awards a special night for our honored guests and their families.