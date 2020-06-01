Me For Incredible Youth celebrates Molly Youth Award winners

Taylynn Kizer



The 16th annual Molly Youth Awards honors outstanding Douglas County Student Athletes and celebrates the memory of Douglas High School Student Athlete, Molly Lahlum. Thirty award winners were recognized for their combined excellence in academic achievement, athletic participation and community service.

This is the first time the event was hosted online, May 18, and presented by Me for Incredible Youth Staff JoJo and Suzi Townsell and Advisory Board Members Mike McLaughlin, Alicia Main, John Collins, Alexa Sinclair, Ryan Moglich, Mia Townsell, James Berston, Laura Bridwell and Michelle Luna.

The presentation was produced by Douglas High School graduate, Michael Berry and his company, Michael Berry Visuals.

Two $1,000 Molly Scholarships were awarded to Douglas High School Seniors, Ariana Bilderback, who will be playing soccer and attending Trevecca Nazarene University and Calvin Doerr, heading to Boise St. University and two $500 Molly Scholarships to Kristina Benbrooks, joining Cal State San Luis Obispo University and Leah Schemenauer, enrolled at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Scholarships were sponsored by the 20-30 Men’s Club No. 85.

Me for Incredible Youth recognized The E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert R. Banks Foundation, NFL Foundation, Heavenly-Vail Resorts, Inc., John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, Baker Hughes, Tamarack Junction, Partnership Douglas County, and The Record-Courier for their continued support of Northern Nevada student athletes.

Special thanks to the Lahlum Family and our volunteer event and scholarship committees who make the Molly Youth Awards a special night for our honored guests and their families.