McKown sixth in shot put at Weber

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK & FIELD

MARSHALL MCKOWN — Colorado Mesa University (Grand Junction, Colo.), 2014 Douglas graduate: McKown placed sixth in the men's shot put (47-3) on Dec. 1-2 during his indoor debut for the Mavericks at the Weber State Winter Open in Ogden, Utah. He also took 11th in the weight throw (49-2½).

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett scored 10 points for the Flames in their 75-61 Great Plains Athletic Conference loss at home against Northwestern College (Iowa) on Saturday. Millett shot 5-for-9 from the field and grabbed two rebounds against a Northwestern team that was ranked No. 18 among NAIA Division II teams this week.

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick saw nine minutes on the court and pulled down one rebound on Saturday night in Sacramento State's 77-54 loss at Boise State.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.