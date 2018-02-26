McKown leads Douglas at Boise meet

Meleeah McKown was the top finisher from a Douglas County Track Club contingent of high school athletes that competed at the Nike Boise Indoor invitational on Feb. 2-3 in Boise

McKown, a Douglas High sophomore, placed sixth in the varsity women's shot put with a personal record throw of 32-feet, 9¾ inches at the Ford Idaho Center on Boise State's Jacksons Track.

Kayla Provost, a junior at Douglas, logged a mark of 15-6¾ that was good for 22nd-place in the women's long jump (her best was 16 feet in 2017). She also placed ninth in the high jump at 4-11.

Maya Smith ran 2:28.46 to place 10th in the women's 800 meters. The junior also ran 5:42.15 to place 20th in the mile and 1:03.29 to place 22nd in the 400.

Two other Douglas runners competed in the 800, Savannah Chapton (3:07.28) and Adeline Chapton (3:31.59).

In the 400, Sophia Bottino clocked a 1:05.23, Macey Weston 1:09.19 and Adeline Chapton 1:27.06 in the 400. Bottino ran 29.22 and Weston 30.2 for 200 meters.

Imogene Tierney and Isabella Tierney also finished 17th and 18th in the women's two-mile race with respective times of 15:02.93 and 15:22.13.

Garret Lenker went 36-6½ to place 13th in the men's triple jump and 18-1½ to place 23rd in the long jump. Keagan Anderson cleared 5-5 to place 10th in the men's high jump and ran 57.94 in the 400 meters.

Robert Taylor clocked a time of 26.28 in the 200.

The Douglas High track and field team is scheduled to open its outdoor season on March 9 with a Northern 4A conference meet at Reed High in Sparks.