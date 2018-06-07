McGill state junior high all-around champ

Though still an eighth grade student, you could say the Douglas-Carson Junior High Rodeo Club's Reno McGill is an old hand when it comes to being a competitive cowboy.

A pretty good one, too.

McGill, who entered the Douglas County Junior Rodeo at age 4, recently locked up the Nevada State Junior High School Rodeo Association's all-around cowboy as well as championships in three events. He rode away from the state junior high school and high school finals rodeo May 24-28 in Winnemucca with titles in bareback steer riding, saddle bronc steer riding, boys breakaway roping plus he combined with Wylee Mitchell of Lincoln County to win ribbon roping. McGill won the state junior high all-around boys title by a margin of more than 200 points.

McGill, a home schooled student in Carson Valley, qualified in seven events and McKenzie Raper in four to compete at the Junior High School National Finals Rodeo on June 24-30 in Huron, S.D. The top four in each event at state qualified for nationals and the top 15 qualified for the Silver State International Rodeo on July 2-7 in Winnemucca.

Two other Douglas-Carson club members qualified for nationals: Cole English in two events and Colby Morian in one.

Raper, a Faith Christian Academy eighth grade student, won state titles in girls goat tying and team roping to go with second-place in barrel racing.

In addition to the three events he won, McGill took second-place in the rifle shoot, third in bull riding, fifth in chute dogging and shared third-place in team roping with Brock Feyder of Elko County.

Among McGill's highlights at the state finals rodeo was his breakaway roping time of 2.730 seconds in the first go that stood as the fastest of the weekend.

Raper won the girls goat tying, aided by a first go performance at the state finals in which she clocked a time of 8.990 that was second fastest overall.

Raper shared first-place in team roping with Tayler Felton and she placed second in barrel racing.

English placed third in the rifle shoot and Colby Morian placed third in boys goat tying, 10 points ahead of English in fourth-place.

Morian also finished seventh in chute dogging and English eighth in boys breakaway.