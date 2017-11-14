McGill, Lehman win at Alamo

Payson McGill captured first-place in breakaway roping and Brynn Lehman won the pole bending for the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club on Nov. 4-5 in Alamo.

Corley Raper also took second-place in barrel racing during the fifth stop of the fall portion of the Nevada High School Rodeo Association's 2017-18 season schedule.

McGill's time of 2.37 seconds was the fastest of the second go and gave her the best combined time in breakaway roping at the Alamo Rodeo.

Lehman clocked times of 21.452 and 21.254 to win the pole bending by less than three-tenths of a second over Elko County's Payton Feyder. Lehman clocked times of 2.930 and 2.960 in the two rounds to take third-place in breakaway (six-tenths of a second separated the top three).

In barrel racing, Raper was consistent in her two runs with times of 18.597 and 18.589 to take second-place.

McGill and Raper placed sixth and eighth respectively in goat tying, while Cashlyn English placed sixth in team roping. Sisters Denver and Payson McGill combined to place 10th in team roping.

JUNIOR HIGH RODEO

McKenzie Raper took first-place in girls goat tying and barrel racing for the Douglas-Carson club. She also placed eighth in girls breakaway roping.

Reno McGill placed second in bull riding. McGill placed second and Cole English sixth in boys breakaway roping. McGill took fifth in ribbon roping and English was eighth. English and McGill also placed sixth and eighth respectively in boys goat tying.

In team roping, Cole English and Desatoya Coombs took third-place, McGill and Broc Feyder placed fifth, while McKenzie Raper and Tayler Felton placed 10th.

The final rodeo of the fall season will be held Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas.