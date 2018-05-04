Mayotte leads Tigers in final league match

Tobin Mayotte carded an 88 on Wednesday to lead the Douglas High boys golf team in its regular season-ending Sierra League tournament in Reno.

Mayotte finished 12th and teammate JonPaul McNamara shot 90, tied for 15th, to help the Tigers finish fourth as a team with a 375 score at ArrowCreek. Mayotte's 12th-place was the team's best individual finish of the season.

Douglas just missed the league's third and final qualifying berth for the Northern 4A Region Tournament this week (Damonte Ranch clinched with its 363). Three individuals — Alex Garton, McNamara and Mayotte — qualified for the tournament on Monday at Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno and Tuesday at Eagle Valley West in Carson City.

Galena shot 285 to take the team win, led by Presley Mackelburg's 69.