Mason Valley fishing opens up

Hello, fellow anglers. We now have another area in western Nevada that is open to fishing.

On Feb. 9, the season opened at Mason Valley Wildlife Management Area, located one mile north of Yerington off Alt. Hwy. 95. Turn on Miller Lane, travel a few miles to Lux Lane which will take you into the wildlife area. As you pass the hatchery, you will find a map board on the right side of the road which will direct you to various fishing ponds in the area.

There are restrictions on some waters. Open areas to fish are Hinkson Slough, North Pond, Crappie Pond, Bass Pond, Fort Churchill Cooling Ponds and the Walker River. Make sure to read your regulations before you start your fishing adventure.

Most popular is the trout fishing stocked directly from the Mason Valley Hatchery. These ponds also produce bass and channel catfish. On your way out, stop by the hatchery and read about the history of the area. You can also take a tour of the hatchery to visually see all the variety of trout that are raised and stocked in Nevada waters.

They have primitive camping areas in the area for those brave enough to weather the nights. Go to the Nevada Department of Wildlife website to get directions and fishing regulations for more information.

Now, for a look at our local report:

CAPLES LAKE: The resort is closed for the season and will open some time around May. The lake as of last week had 10 to 12 inches of ice and the fishing reported to be on and off. Night crawlers or small jigs like a gold Kastmaster have been most productive when the bite is on. Always use caution on and around the ice.

SILVER LAKE: A report from a couple anglers I spoke to last week while on Red Lake. The lake had some open water around the lake. The anglers told me fishing near the boat ramp channel was productive on their last trip up. They were jigging silver Kastmasters and using night crawlers.

RED LAKE: Renee and I ventured up two weeks ago and fished most of the day. We fished closer to the shore off the dam. We caught a couple, a small rainbow and brown using half of a night crawler or jigging small Kastmaster lures. We had many hits but could not hook them. I also tried a variety of colored spoons with no hits. We also tried salmon eggs with no hits. The ice was 10 to 12 inches thick with only 2 inches of snow on the lake. There were many anglers on the lake with fair success as we had.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The fishing has been slow. Most anglers have been using powerbait or inflated night crawlers close by the dam area. The water has gone down a little and is still clear. Green gulp or green garlic has been the most productive. A report from a fly angler told me the bite was very slow. The campground is closed until the first weekend in May. Both roads into the lake are open with no controls as of last week. Always drive slow, as the paved road has shady areas that may have some ice on the road.

TOPAZ LAKE DERBY: Week 5 results include first-place, Tim Puls from Reno with a 6.6-pound, 23½-inch long rainbow; and second-place, Kenny Casey from Minden with a 5.4-pound, 21-inch rainbow. Week 6 results included first-place, Michal Yau from Reno with a 5.10-pound, 23½ inch rainbow, and second-place, Connie Young from Minden with a 4.13-pound, 23-inch rainbow. So far this year, there have been 197 trout weighed in over 2 pounds and 17 tagged fish have been brought in. Call Topaz Lodge at 266-3550 for more information.

TOPAZ LAKE FISHING: Shore anglers have been bringing in the larger fish using powerbait in green or rainbow colors. Trollers have been catching more with smaller fish, the average 12 to 15 inches with a few in the 8-10 inch range They have been using Rapalas or small to medium sized flashers with a half of a night crawler. Make sure you use a worm threader when trolling with night crawlers. If you use a half of a crawler and only leave a small tail leader on it, you will not miss as many strikes.

PYRAMID LAKE: Most fishing report have been very slow. From shore, the best lures have been 1 ounce green or red spoons. Trollers when they can get out have been using Lymen lures right on the bottom.

NEVADA FISH PLANTS: Hinkson Slough, North Pond, Fort Churchill Cooling Ponds.

SPECIAL NOTE: The High Sierra Fly Casters will be holding its annual spring banquet on March 10 at the Elks Lodge in Gardnerville. The cost is $30 paid in advance or a limited amount of tickets for $40 at the door. The cost includes a catered dinner and one drink. Cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 7. There will be a silent auction and a quality door prize. The event is more of a social event and welcomes fly anglers of all skill levels. Come see what the High Sierra Fly Casters are all about and swap fishing stories. Call the Anglers Edge at 781-7112 for more information.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com or if you have a question or a report in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. I hope to see you on the waters. Good fishin' and tight lines.