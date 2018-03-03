March weather has come in like a lion

Hello, fellow anglers. It looks like March is coming in like a lion as far as the weather goes.

The month of March also brings us daylight saving time. On the 11th we will be turning our clocks ahead one hour. This means a little more evening time on the water, but it also means that sunrise will be one hour later. For anglers this is significant, so you will have to adjust your early morning start times to align with daylight savings time.

For example, on March 10, you can start fishing at 5:17 a.m. On March 11, the start time will be 6:16. This is directed to the fishing regulation that states for many waters. You may start fishing at one hour before sunrise to one half hour after sunset.

A special note for those early morning anglers. Try to keep a towel in your vehicle and before each trip, wipe off your headlights. This will give you better lighting to get you to your fishing destination.

Due to recent weather activity there have not been many anglers out testing the waters. This report will focus on a few local areas:

LAKE TAHOE: Fishing for mackinaw trout has been very productive for those who have ventured out. The best areas have been the Cal/Neva drop-off over to the Carnelian Bay area. Most anglers have been fishing in 150 to 240 feet of water with flashers/dodgers and a live minnow. You can use an imitation minnow, but remember to use a good attractant. I prefer to use the Pro Cure brand.

CAPLES LAKE: As of last week, the lake had 12 inches of ice and fishing was slow. By this weekend, it could have 1 to 4 feet of new snow.

RED LAKE: As of last weekend, the lake had 12 inches of ice with 6 inches of snow on top. Fishing was fair for average 8- to 12-inch trout. By this weekend, there could be an additional 1 to 3 feet of fresh snow.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake level has gone down a little and fishing has been fair for 12- to 14-inch rainbows. Be aware that the paved road entrance can close at any time due to weather changes. If the road remains open, use caution in the shady areas of the road, as Alpine County does not plow the road and it can be slippery. The dirt road from Diamond Valley Road is rarely closed, but I advise caution, watch for slippery areas and stay on the hill side of the road. There are many ruts on the road from last year's runoff and, of course, there is the possibility of snow. You don't want to wind up in the ditch! Most anglers have been using green or Salmon Peach Powerbait.

TOPAZ LAKE: The lake level is up and there is some debris on the lake. Shore anglers are still having better luck for the larger fish. Green Powerbait or inflated night crawlers have been most productive. Trollers have using Rapalas or medium flasher blades with a half of a night crawler. Another good technique has been a small or medium set of flasher blades with a green or red Dick Slammer 18 inches behind it.

TOPAZ LAKE DERBY RESULTS: Week 7, first-place was Zaira Gonzales with a 6.4-pound tagged rainbow and second-place was Tom Blotter from Minden with a 4.10-pound, 22-inch tagged rainbow. Week 8, first-place was Troy Denzer with a 6.11-pound, 22.5-inch rainbow and second-place was Ron Triglia with a 3.12-pound, 22-inch rainbow. Call Topaz Lodge at 266-3338 for more information or to make reservations.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a picture of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com or if you have a question or a report in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Good fishin' and tight lines.