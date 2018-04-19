Manogue defeats Douglas

Dalton Scolari and Josh Rolling combined to deliver four extra bases and seven RBI in Bishop Manogue's 11-1 Northern 4A baseball victory against Douglas on Tuesday afternoon in Reno.

Scolari hit 3-for-3 with a home run, double and five RBI while Rolling went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to support Anthony Reviglio's complete game pitching performance.

Manogue (9-4 league, 13-8-1 overall) remained in a four-way tie for second-place in the Northern 4A standings. Douglas (5-8, 7-11) absorbed its third straight loss and sixth in eight games.

The two teams are scheduled to complete their series with an 11 a.m. game today at Tiger Field. Douglas hosts Damonte Ranch in a key double header on Saturday at 11 a.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Bishop Manogue scored four runs in the opening two innings and held on for a 6-4 win at home against Douglas on Tuesday.

Douglas scored twice after two outs in the seventh and had the potential tying run at the plate when the game ended.

Tyler Rudd hit 2-for-4 with two RBI and Aidan Budden 2-for-4 to lead Douglas offensively. Both had singles in the top of the first inning when the Tigers took a 1-0 lead.

Austin Sullivan pitched the final 2.2 innings for Douglas, allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.