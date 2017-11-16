LTCC women open in soccer playoffs Saturday

Lake Tahoe Community College has drawn the No. 3 seed coming into its opening round match Saturday in the Northern California regional playoffs.

The Golden Valley Conference champion Coyotes (16-2-3) host 14th seeded Solano College (13-6-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday on its campus stadium in South Lake Tahoe. This marks the program's highest seed and first home playoff game, according to coach Jeremy Evans.

Two Douglas High School graduates, defenders Caitlyn Bidart and Sydney Woodward, play for Lake Tahoe. Bidart, a sophomore, is one of the team captains.

The top two seeds in the Northern California bracket are Fresno City College (21-0-1) and Folsom Lake (18-1-2).

The Coyotes have won 13 straight since absorbing a 3-0 loss at Fresno City on Sept. 22. Their only other loss was 5-4 at Cosumnes River College on Sept. 8 during a stretch when they played three games in a span of four days. On Sept. 7, the Coyotes played defending state champion Cerritos (now the No. 4 Southern California seed) to a 0-0 tie in South Lake Tahoe.

Zareli Villa ended the regular season with a team-high 17 goals, which set a program single-season record.

Lake Tahoe finished 16-2-3 overall and 12-0 in conference. The Coyotes allowed one goal in Golden Valley Conference play, the least amount allowed in conference history.

The 100 goals overall and 82 in conference, are the second-most in league history.

Solano comes in as the Bay Valley Conference champion and is led by sophomore Kailyn Herrera, who has 44 goals and 14 assists in 21 matches this season. Her 44 goals and 102 points are tops among all California community college players this season.