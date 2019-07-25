LTCC to host women’s College ID Soccer Camp

All female high school and junior college soccer players can show off their skills and interact with top-notch coaches on Aug. 3, at the Lake Tahoe Community College Women’s College ID Camp.

College coaches from Humboldt State, CSU Bakersfield, Menlo, Sacramento State, Sierra Nevada College, Cal State East Bay, University of Nevada, Reno and Academy of Art University will be on hand to coach and will answer questions from student-athletes and parents to cap the day-long event.

All high school, including incoming freshmen, and junior college athletes with eligibility remaining may attend the camp.

Players should arrive by 8 a.m. for registration and to receive bibs.

Introductions are next then over two hours of training at five stations will follow.

After lunch there will be an announcement of teams and a schedule for afternoon games that will last until 3 p.m.

From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. there will be a college recruitment seminar in Duke Theater.

The camp will be held on the college’s turf field and costs $165, which includes lunch and snacks/refreshments

Online registration is available at ltccconnect.com.

For information, contact LTCC assistant coach Nicole Vandehurst at 707-849-0128 or head coach Jeremy Evans at jbevans@ltcc.edu.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Tournament

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held an individual stroke play tournament on Sunday. Chris Willing won Flight A with a net score of 65 followed by Nick Sutter, Dan Essary and Bill King all with 67 and Charles Poe with 68. Flight B was won by Sandy Martin ahead of Richard Brown with 65, Garry Sparks and Frank Ramirez with 66 and Mike Davis with 67. Bruce Sandford won Flight C with a net score of 65 ahead of Matt Budjako and John Cary with 67, John Guidicatti with 69 and Jim Gerlacher with 73. The closest to the pin contest was won by Charles Poe on Hole No. 1, Brian Southwick on Hole 17 and Allen Hopper on Hole No. 18.

Paulsen shoots better than his age

Gerry Paulsen of Gardnerville at the age of 92 shot a gross score of 90 at the Carson Valley Golf Course during the Senior Men’s Golf Club tournament on July 11. It is quite an accomplishment for anyone to shoot a golf score lower than their age. Congratulations Gerry.

Trainer leads after round 1 of Presidents Cup at CVWGC

The Carson Valley Women’s Golf Club played a two round Presidents Cup

After the first round: .

1. Sandy Trainer, 67

2. Gwynn Guiette, 68

3. Joni Taylor, 69

4. Kelly King, 71

5. Linda Dick, 72

6. Darlene Zippwald, 72

The second round was played on Tuesday.