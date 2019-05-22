LoPresto claims state championship

The Douglas High boys swimming team finished fourth at the NIAA State Championships held at the Carson Aquatic Center last weekend.

Pal Verde won the event with 91 points. Douglas finished with 48 points.

Sophomore Justin LoPresto claimed the state championship in the 50 free, winning in 22.10.

Also for the Tigers:

The 200 medley relay team was third in 1:40.74. Members of the team are Joey Smithen, LoPresto, Jack Stevenson and Connor Taylor.

The 200 free relay team of Smithen, Kade Forbes, Taylor and LoPresto was 3rd in 1:30.67.

The 400 yard freestyle relay team of Stevenson, Forbes, LoPresto and Daniel Taylor were 7th in 3:28.28.

Taylor was 8th in the 200 yard freestyle (1:54.72).

Alexander Laningham was 6th in one meter diving.

LoPresto was 4th in the 100 butterfly (53.38).

Smithen was 6th in 100 backstroke (53.87).

On the girls side, Douglas finished 18th (6 points). Palo Verde won the championship with 109 points. The relay team of Sofia DeLange, Sarah Hyatt, Cailey Tollman and Baylee Silveira was 8th in 1:44.72. Baylee Silveira was 5th in the 100 backstroke (58.19) for Douglas.