Locals to compete at Special Olympics Games in Seattle

Douglas County's Curt Allen and Bryan Hatley are among 10 Northern Nevada Special Olympics athletes who have earned the right to represent Special Olympics Nevada at the Special Olympics USA Games on July 1-6 in Seattle.

Allen and Hatley are both swimmers who will join fellow Team Nevada athletes and coaches at the USA Games, which are every four years. The event features more than 4,000 Special Olympics athletes and coaches as well as 10,000 volunteers from 50 states competing in 14 sports. The opening ceremonies will be held at 12:30 p.m. on July 1 at the University of Washington's Husky Stadium.

Team Nevada consists of 29 athletes and eight coaches who will compete in basketball, bowling, swimming as well as track and field. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most of the athletes to represent their city, program area, state and family on a national level.

Other Northern Nevada athletes include Carson City swimmers Steve Anthony and Katie Fried as well as Arron Glass in track field; in addition to Ciera Barlow, swimming; Makala Acosta, track and field; Ryan Allred, track and field; Sylleste Stone, track and& field; and Kayelee Thomson, track and field.

Team Nevada is sponsored by Greater Nevada Credit Union.

The opening ceremonies will be telecast by ESPN. Actor, singer and author Taye Diggs is set to serve as master of ceremonies.