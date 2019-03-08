Locals honored on all-region hoops teams

Jason Gray was named to the all-Sierra League first team and the all-Northern 4A Region Team for this past season for the Douglas High boys basketball team.

For the Douglas girls basketball team, Riley Mello and Madi Smalley were both named to the all-Sierra League first team and all-Northern 4A team.

Named to the all-Sierra League second team for the Douglas boys was Hunter Morris. Josh Carrillo and Colton Weidner were all-Sierra League honorable mention choices for the Tigers.

Named to the all-Sierra League second team for the Douglas girls were Taylyn Kizer and Alexa Moss. Hailey Hughes and Karris David were honorable mention choices for the Tigers.