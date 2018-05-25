Local athletes shine at Tah-Neva finals

Strength in the field events helped carry the Carson Valley Middle School eighth grade boys to second-place as a team at the Tah-Neva League Track and Field Championships on May 18 in Carson City.

Gabe Foster was a double winner in the shot put (41-feet, 4-inches) and discus (110-4), while Carson Valley picked up wins from Hudson Wood in the triple jump (32-6), Caleb Lewis in the long jump (15-10) and Leo Hall in the high jump (4-10) during competition on a rainy day at Carson High's Jim Frank Track and Field Complex. Carson Valley trailed only Carson Middle School in the team standings, 108-85.

Pau-Wa-Lu's eighth grade girls finished as the second-place team, aided by a win in the 4×100 relay by the quartet of Leonna Hinnant, Molly Cloutier, Mia Bertolone and Jessica James (56.02).

James also captured first-place in the long jump (13-6½) and Bertolone won the shot put (33-8) as Pau-Wa-Lu finished second behind Alder Creek (Truckee) by a 145.5-99.5 margin. James also placed second in the 100 (14.05) and 200 meters (30.12).

Meanwhile, Carson Valley's seventh grade boys won the team championship as they edged past South Tahoe by an 85.5-84 score. Jarom Langkilde won the 800 meters (2:29.74) and Garrett Campbell won the (40-6) to lead the way for CVMS.

In the girls seventh grade division, Pau-Wa-Lu took first-place in the 4×100 relay (1:01.89) with the team of Addi Doerr, Logan Karwoski, Kylee Lash and Julianne James.

Other local place finishers at the meet included:

8th grade boys

80-meter hurdles: 2nd-place, Atlas Jantos (CVMS) 14.66.

200-meter hurdles: 3, Emmett Allen (CVMS) 35.04, 4, Ajay Schwartz (CVMS) 35.38.

4×100 relay: 2, Carson Valley 51.36.

Shot put: 3, Hall (CVMS) 37-8.

Discus: Lewis (CVMS) 93-4, 4, Matthew Manwell (PWL) 77-3.

Triple jump: 3, Foster (PWL) 31-7.

8th grade girls

100: 3, Rylee Wyman (CVMS) 14.18.

80-meter hurdles: 2, Cloutier (PWL) 15.64, 4, Haley Kruger (PWL) 16.04.

4×100 relay: 3, Carson Valley 57.25.

4×400 relay: 3, Pau Wa Lu 5:15.72.

Shot put: 4, Alyssa Mortimer (Diamond Valley) 29-0.

High jump: 3, Tirza Keating (PWL) 3-8.

Long jump: 2, Olivia Rodina (CVMS) 12-11¾.

7th grade boys

400: 4, Diaz (PWL) 1:07.74.

800: 3, Romaine Smokey (PWL) 2:30.60.

1,600: 2, Romaine Smokey (PWL) 5:48.81.

3,200: 2, Langkilde (CVMS) 12:53.58, 3, Jackson Davis (CVMS) 12:56.67.

80-meter hurdles: 3, William Barkdoll (CVMS) 14.39.

200 hurdles: 3, Drew Gunderson (CVMS) 33.62.

4×100 relay: 3, Carson Valley 54.93.

4×400 relay: 2, Pau Wa Lu 4:44.08.

Shot put: 2, Isaac John (Diamond Valley) 37-8.

Discus: 2, Andrew Mortimer (Diamond Valley) 71-8.

High jump: 2, Stephen Baugh (CVMS) 4-4.

Long jump: 2, Baugh (CVMS) 14-5½, 3, Rock Gignac (PWL) 14-3½.

Triple jump: 2, Connor Jackson (PWL) 28-9.

7th grade girls

400: 2, Julianne James (PWL) 1:10.35.

3,200: 4, Sweetpea Vieira (PWL) 14:55.44.

80-meter hurdles: 4, James (PWL) 15.80.

4×400 relay: 3, Pau Wa Lu 5:13.86.

Long jump: 4, Elizabeth Gneiting (PWL) 11-4½.