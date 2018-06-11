Letter to the Sports editor

Kids' Fishing Derby thanks supporters

Editor:

The Kids' Fishing Derby this year was a huge success. More than 1,200 kids and their families participated in our 29th annual Derby on June 2-3.

The bite was great and a lot of big fish were taken from Willow Creek at Lampe Park. Hundreds of volunteers and businesses from Northern Nevada make this event possible.

We want to pass on our appreciation for support from the following: Raley's Supermarket, Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department, NDOW and The Mason Valley Fish Hatchery, East Fork Fire Protection District—Gardnerville Volunteer Fire Department, Accolades Trophies Engraving & Gifts, 88 Cups and More, Carson Valley Chukar Club, Carson Valley Inn and Sharkey's Casino, Round Table Pizza, Carl and Marilyn Malkmus Foundation, Mark Smith Tire Center—Les Schwab, The Sportsman's Warehouse, Sonic Drive In, Douglas County Sheriff's Protective Association, Dr. Cynthia M. Thorp, Arrowhead Dental Center, Baker Hughes and GE Company, Jethro's Oven and Grille, HamDog's Restaurant, Harris Ranch Beef Company, STOR-ALL, Mason Valley Residence, Carson City Toyota, Carson Valley Realty, Christensen Automotive, Comstock and COD Casino and Cactus Jack's, Carson Valley Swim Center, Herbig Land and Livestock, JT Basque Bar & Dining, Joe Benigno's Tree Service, Dragon Dental, Re/Max Realty Affiliates, The Ridge Tahoe, Tom Goldston Roofing, The Jewelry Box, Topaz Lodge & Casino, Atlantis Casino Resort Spas, Mickey's Big Mack Charters, Carson Valley Golf Course, Panchitas Killer Salsa, Trudy's Hair Studio, United Methodist Church, Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley, Valley Eye Care, Fastenal, Fine Signs, A.J. Stoves, Laxaque Feed and Supply, 7-Eleven #22590, Carpenters Local Union #971, Heritage Bank of Nevada, Mort's Auto Body, Nevada Wildlife Federation, Curtis and Sons Construction, Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge, Carson Valley Lodge #33, F&AM, Nevada State Museum, The Children's Museum of Northern Nevada, Virginia Lakes Resort, Minden Taxi, Minden Dental, Kirkwood and Heavenly Ski Resorts, Max's Pet Supplies, Tahoe Donner Ski Resort, Jenny Lee's Embroidery, Wild Island Family Adventure Park, Anne McDonald, Lisa R. Meyer, C.K. Baily, Doug Busey, Mike and Colleen Nestroyl, Betty Ruth Weatherby, Ken Trumpower, Bohner Family Chiropractic, China Spring Youth Camp, Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital, Double J Auto, Carson Valley Allstate, Valley Christian Fellowship, Just Smiles Dental, M & B Enterprises, Carson Valley Lions Club, Carson Valley Medical Center, AAA Reno, Rite of Passage, Vista Awards, ARAMARK, Carson MotorSports, Complete Millwork Services, Cinderlite Trucking Corp., Kenneth R. Douglas, NV Energy, Twin Lakes Resort, Stylin Hair Design, Stonefly Studio, The Angler's Edge, Model Dairy, Walgreens, ABE Print & Copy Center, A Sign Shop, Swire Coca Cola, Gardnerville Water Company, Pepsico, Keebler, Valley View Ranch, Seven Up, Bimbo's Bakeries USA, Impact Construction, Frito Lay, Mondeleze, Nestles, Yogurt Beach, Mountain Valley Septic, Gardnerville Grocery Outlet, Nevada Landworks, Parigini Orthodontics, Northern Nevada Coin, Ahern Rental, Park Place AM/PM, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Standard Diesel, Helping Hands Antique Thrift Store, Subway, Cindy Hill, Fishing the California Alps, Todd Glanzmann, Minden-Tahoe Airport, West Ridge Homes, Independent Scentsy Consultant—Lisa Skinn, Shade Concepts, Beres Precision, Zephyr Cove Resort, The Original Mels Diner, Fleischmann Planetarium, Silver Lake Resort, Boomtown Casino Hotel, Kings Creations, Dick's Sporting Goods, Michael Hohl Subaru, JJ's Mexican Food, McDonald's—Kassity Management Group, Blind Dog Coffee, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Valley Pediatric Dentistry, Two Stone Slab and Tile, Click Bond, Inc., Super Burrito, MCA Mechanical, Nevada Rural Community Partners, Douglas Disposal, Grand Prix Car Wash, West Coast Martial Arts, River Wranglers, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Tommy L. Hoyle, Bob's Performance Center, Jim Matsutani, Crosby Lodge, Genoa Lakes Golf Club, Walmart—Topsy Lane, Scheels, Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa, Carson Valley Community Theater, Eldorado, Silver Legacy, & Circus Circus Casinos, Play it Again Sports, Douglas County Citizens Patrol, SERVPRO, The Carson Valley Active 20/30 Club #85, DeBug Computer, Tooth Fairy Pediatric Dental, Burger King, St. Gall Catholic Church, Carson Lanes Family Fun Center, Carson Valley Senior Living, Prestige Car Wash, Slim Image Photography, Walmart DC 7048, Ed's RV, Edgewood Companies, COSTCO, East Fork Professional Firefighters, John Genzler, Jimmy Johns, The Chocolate Shoppe, Simpson Family Fuels, and Lou Gundell.

More than 150 volunteers were at the Derby this year to help the kids catch fish, clean fish, man food stations and a dozen other jobs. We cannot conduct the Derby without the generosity of so many selfless individuals. The Kids' Fishing Derby Board of Officers and Committee wish to pass on our appreciation to all of them. The 30th annual Kids' Fishing Derby is scheduled for June 1-2, 2019. If you are interested in being involved as a sponsor, committee member or volunteer, please contact us at KFDVolunteers@aol.com.

Steve Hamilton,

2018 Kids' Fishing Derby

Fundraising Chairman