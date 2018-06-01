Letter to the Sports editor

Support for junior bowling appreciated

Editor:

With the help of the community, we raised over $3,900 at our fundraiser on April 21 at Wink's Bowling Center.

The fundraiser raised scholarship funds and small administration cost for the 2018-2019 bowling season for our youth and high school programs. We had over 90 people in attendance and served 350 tacos at our taco bar along with three games of bowling.

First, I want to thank all of the donors and business from the community for their generous donations to our raffle. We had over 70 raffle prizes. Also, thanks to Carson Valley Medical Center for donating a $250 scholarship, who we awarded to Angela Miller and Josh Bowman, $125 each.

Our sign ups for this coming season is Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at Wink's Bowling Center. Every bowler will receive scholarship money. Last year, we gave out over $3,100 in scholarships.

We want to express gratitude to our donors: This & That Market Place, Vicki Miller, Laami Gaurano, Kelly Davis, Hernandez family, Newlon family, Brooke Smith, Barry Smith, Norma Freitas Salon, The Corner Club, George Alm, Diana Boecher, Thai Jasmine Restaurant, Nancy Kirk, Turtle Werth, Cutright family, Dickey family, Girl Scouts Troop 726, Cuts Plus, Douglas County Parks & Recreation, Wink's Bowling Center, Walmart, Ironwood Theater, Toiyabe Golf Course, Carson Valley Inn, Northwest Martial Arts, Sierra Tahoe Ski, Tires Plus, Genoa Lakes Golf Club, Starbucks, Straw Hat Sports Bar, Jethro's, Ron Crosby, Kudenon family, Thayer family, Cost Cutters, Alissa Nourse Ninja Courage, Battle Born Wine, Tommy Nielsen, Alan Powers, Cathie Kincheloe, Taildragger Café, Minder family, Mealpin family, Salie family, Soaring NV, Grocery Outlet, Carson Valley Medical Center.

Dave Dickey,

Douglas Bowling Club