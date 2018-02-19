LETTER TO THE sports EDITOR

Kudos for REWARD support

Editor:

John Ben Snow Memorial Trust awarded MEFIYI (Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc.) a grant that supports its REWARD Club Program. REWARD Club mentors student athletes with finding their rewards through sports, academic, and job-career opportunities. REWARD Club sessions are available at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, Carson Valley Middle School and Douglas High School. Thank you for supporting our incredible kids.

JoJo Townsell

Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc.