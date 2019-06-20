Let’s play disc

For years, disc golf was considered nothing more than a niche activity, stereotyped as an after-work “thing to do” only for 20- and 30-something-year-old men (dudes?) who wore flannel shirts, drank Pabst Blue Ribbon and enjoyed little — if any — responsibility.

My, how times have changed.

The sport — yes, it’s a sport — of disc golf has rapidly grown in popularity the last several years. For example, according to a study by the U.S. Disc Golf Championship, the number of disc golf courses listed with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) increased by 48 percent between 2008 and 2013.

Those statistics were reported as part of a larger feature story on the sport’s growth and impact, published in the fall of 2015 in the Sierra Sun newspaper.

At the time, Dave Polivy, co-owner of Tahoe Mountain Sports and director of many of the region’s disc golf tournaments, predicted that the numbers were only going to keep climbing.

“People are starting to see these courses because they are in regional parks and at campuses and other high profile areas,” Polivy — who nowadays is a member of the Truckee Town Council — told the Sun. “Between physically seeing the sport a lot more, that’s getting people interested.”

Fast forward to today, and it’s clear that interest has grown at near exponential rates.

Consider the following statistics from the aforementioned PDGA that prove the sport of disc golf is more popular than ever:

Number of active members enrolled in PDGA: 14,326 in 2009; 20,587 in 2013; and a whopping 46,457 as of the end of 2018.

Number of PDGA-recognized disc golf courses: 2,748 in 2008; 4,060 in 2013; and up to 8,108 as of 2018.

Amount of money won by disc golfers at PDGA Tour events: $2 million in 2008; $2.53 million in 2013; and a big increase up to $4.85 million in 2018.

With those eye-opening statistics in mind, here’s a roundup of several regional disc golf courses to check out this spring, summer and fall across the greater Carson-Tahoe region.

Note that this is not an all-inclusive list — to view other courses in the region (including Reno and beyond), visit http://www.pdga.com.

BIJOU COMMUNITY PARK

WHERE: South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

HOLES: 27

TEE TYPE: rubber

COURSE LENGTH: 7,920 feet

DAYTON DISC GOLF COURSE

WHERE: Dayton

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: rubber

COURSE LENGTH: 5,983 feet

DONNER SKI RANCH

WHERE: Norden, Calif. (Donner Summit)

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: rubber

COURSE LENGTH: 5,811 feet

INDIAN HILLS DISC GOLF COURSE

WHERE: Carson City

HOLES: 27

TEE TYPE: rubber

COURSE LENGTH: 8,598 feet

KIRKWOOD MOUNTAIN RESORT

WHERE: Kirkwood, Calif.

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: rubber

COURSE LENGTH: 6,590 feet

NORTH TAHOE LIONS CLUB DISC GOLF COURSE

WHERE: Incline Village, Nev.

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: rubber mats

COURSE LENGTH: 4,500 feet

SIERRA COLLEGE DISC GOLF COURSE

WHERE: Truckee, Calif.

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: rubber mats

COURSE LENGTH: 6,422 feet

SQUAW VALLEY DISC GOLF COURSE AT HIGH CAMP

WHERE: Olympic Valley, Calif.

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: rubber

COURSE LENGTH: 6,810 feet

TAHOE VISTA REGIONAL DISC GOLF COURSE

WHERE: Tahoe Vista, Calif.

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: Rubber

COURSE LENGTH: 5,900 feet

THE PINE NUTS DISC GOLF COURSE

WHERE: Gardnerville

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: Other

COURSE LENGTH: 6,907 feet

TRUCKEE RIVER REGIONAL PARK

WHERE: Truckee, Calif.

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: concrete

COURSE LENGTH: 4,500 feet

TURTLE ROCK PARK DISC GOLF

WHERE: Markleeville, Calif.

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: rubber mats

COURSE LENGTH: 5,711 feet

ZEPHYR COVE DISC GOLF COURSE

WHERE: Zephyr Cove

HOLES: 18

TEE TYPE: rubber

COURSE LENGTH: 5,256 feet