Lehman, Raper shine in final home rodeo

Brynn Lehman and Corley Raper celebrated their final home appearances in style this past weekend for the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club at its own rodeo.

Raper, a Douglas High senior, and Lehman, a Carson High senior, combined to register four top-two finishes during competition held Saturday and Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Lehman and Payson McGill placed 1-2 in breakaway roping. Lehman came from behind to win on the strength of her 3.560 clocking for the second go (fastest time overall). McGill stood fourth after the first go with her time of 4.360.

Lehman and Raper placed second and third in pole bending with respective two-run times of 42.188 and 42.919.

Raper placed second in a closely contested barrel race with a time of 36.238, one-tenth of a second behind Battle Mountain's Emma Lemaire (36.115). A half-second separated the top eight, as Ashley Fitzpatrick placed eighth in 36.649 for Douglas-Carson.

Raper also placed second in goat tying with a 17.440, less than one-tenth behind Whitney Slack of Wells. Denver McGill and Lehman placed fifth and seventh respectively in the event.

Raper also placed fourth in girls cutting, only two points out of the top spot, and shared third-place with Fallon's Chloe Lambert in team roping.

In the junior high school competition, Reno McGill won the bareback steer riding, saddle bronc steer riding and bull riding. McGill and Colby Morian placed second and third in boys goat tying and McGill placed second in the rifle shoot.

Mckenzie Raper won the girls goat tying, placed third in girls breakaway roping and fifth in barrel racing.

Also for the Douglas-Carson club, Cole English placed third in boys breakaway roping and fifth in goat tying. McGill also placed third in chute dogging and ribbon roping.

Megan Dondero placed 13th in ribbon roping on the strength of her 21.310 clocking that was the fifth fastest of the second go.

The Nevada High School Rodeo Association schedule moves on to Lincoln County this weekend and then concludes on May 12-13 in Wells. The state finals will be held on May 24-28 in Winnemucca.