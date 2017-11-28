Lehman, Raper shine at Las Vegas Rodeo

Brynn Lehman captured first-place in breakaway roping for the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club at the Las Vegas Rodeo on Nov. 18-19.

Corley Raper also placed third in goat tying during the final stop of the fall portion of the Nevada High School Rodeo Association's 2017-18 season schedule.

Lehman, a Carson High School senior, won the breakaway event by seven-hundredths of a second over McKenna Brennan.

Cashlyn English placed fourth, Denver McGill sixth and Raper eighth, giving the Douglas-Carson club four of the top eight finishers.

McGill took the early lead with a time of 3.020 seconds in the first go on Saturday (Nov. 17). Lehman stood second after the first go with a 3.670 then secured her win in the average with a 3.930 in the second go. English moved up from 11th place thanks to her 3.420 clocking in the second go.

Raper, a Douglas High senior, had times of 8.770 and 8.480 in the goat tying. Denver McGill and Payson McGill placed seventh and ninth respectively.

Recommended Stories For You

Raper and Ashley Fitzpatrick placed fifth and sixth respectively in barrel racing. McGill also placed seventh in goat tying and Lehman placed sixth in pole bending.

Payson McGill also registered a time of 4.360 in Sunday's second go during the breakaway roping. Her time of 8.270 in goat tying on Sunday was the fifth fastest in the second go.

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Mckenzie Raper took first-place in girls goat tying during the Las Vegas Junior High School competition, highlighted by her second go time of 9.020 that stood as the fastest of the competition. She led the first go with her 9.520 clocking.

She also placed ninth overall in barrel racing. Her 17.724 was the second fastest for the second go. She also placed ninth in girls breakaway roping.

Reno McGill won the saddle bronc steer riding. He placed third in boys breakaway roping and sixth in ribbon roping.

The next stop on the state's rodeo schedule is Feb. 10-11 in Boulder City. The Douglas-Carson club will host its rodeo the weekend of April 28-29. The season concludes with the high school and junior high state finals on May 25-29 in Winnemucca.